Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Down to $46.14

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.14, but opened at $44.95. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

