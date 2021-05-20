Scotiabank Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.07.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last 90 days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

