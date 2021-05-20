Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SCU stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $16,976,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $2,671,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $3,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

