SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $218.84, but opened at $210.79. SEA shares last traded at $208.02, with a volume of 104,638 shares traded.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after buying an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

