Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $88.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

