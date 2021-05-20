Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

STX opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

