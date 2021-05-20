Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Price Down 47.5%

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) shares were down 47.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.