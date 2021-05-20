SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

