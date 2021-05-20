Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

SEKEY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -848.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

