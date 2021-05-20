SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $8.66. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 6,459,867 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

