Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 680,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,701. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.