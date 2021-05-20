Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.41

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.41 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.51). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 169,018 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit