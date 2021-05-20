Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

Shares of SVT stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,528 ($33.03). 879,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,429.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,355.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

