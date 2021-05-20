SFL (SFL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SFL (NYSE: SFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/18/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/13/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/13/2021 – SFL had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

