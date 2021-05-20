Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $190,963.55 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.
  • On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80.
  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $383,334.39.
  • On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38.

STTK stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 171,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,834. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,365 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

