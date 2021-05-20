Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson Sells 4,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

