Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$8.75

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.17.

Shares of SCL opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The firm has a market cap of C$382.45 million and a PE ratio of -26.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

