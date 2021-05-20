Shield Protocol Price Hits $5.37 on Major Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.37 or 0.00013447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.49 or 0.00997077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00034784 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

