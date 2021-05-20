Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.86. 15,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,526,977 shares of company stock valued at $323,682,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

