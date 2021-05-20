Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.75 million, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $66.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.