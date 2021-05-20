Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $63.46. 439,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $899.42 million, a P/E ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

