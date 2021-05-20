Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,667. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,266.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,946.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

