Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Raised to $10.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $395.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

