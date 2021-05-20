Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

