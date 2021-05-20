Sigma Planning Corp Buys 49,683 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 93,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,050,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

