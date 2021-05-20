Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 127,776 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 154.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,776 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

