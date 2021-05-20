Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.59. 706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

