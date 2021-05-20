Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 1,771 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.