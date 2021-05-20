Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3,933.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.