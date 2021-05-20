Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SIG opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $68.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

