Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LON SLN traded up GBX 7.96 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 624.96 ($8.17). 95,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a market cap of £558.71 million and a PE ratio of -15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 579.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.22.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.