Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.