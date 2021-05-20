Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

