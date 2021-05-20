Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 135,245 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

