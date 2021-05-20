Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

