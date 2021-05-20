Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $41.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 12.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $41,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

