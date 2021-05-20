Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.18. 4,010,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

