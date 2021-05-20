Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 309.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.32. 559,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,355. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $238.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

