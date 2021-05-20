Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.46. 55,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

