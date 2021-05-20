Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.87 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

