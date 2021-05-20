Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average of $247.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $575.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.