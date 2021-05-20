Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,267.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,975.45. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

