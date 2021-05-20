Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 632,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 299,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,686 shares of company stock worth $145,419 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

