Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

Smartsheet stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,088. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

