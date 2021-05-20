Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 514,849 shares.The stock last traded at $42.96 and had previously closed at $42.63.

Several analysts have commented on SNN shares. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8,093.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

