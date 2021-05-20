Snetwork Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Snetwork has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $217,083.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.91 or 0.01172524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.26 or 0.09753308 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,847,296 coins. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

