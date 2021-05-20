Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $228.81 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.