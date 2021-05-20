Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.93.

SNOW opened at $228.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

