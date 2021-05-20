SnowSwap Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.45 or 0.00044288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $5.34 million and $305,989.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,143 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

