So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. So-Young International updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SY stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $941.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Get So-Young International alerts:

SY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.